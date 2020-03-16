Football: Manchester United's Fernandes named league's player of the month after stellar debut

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's January recruit Bruno Fernandes beat the likes of Marcos Alonso and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be named the Premier League's player of the month for February after an exceptional first month with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Portuguese midfielder Fernandes joined United for an initial fee of 55 million euros (US$61.2 million) and he has thrived as a playmaker in the middle of the park, winning over the fans to also be named the club's player of the month.

The 25-year-old has been pulling strings in United's attack to bag two goals - against Watford and Everton - and three assists in the league since his debut last month, helping the club beat top four opponents Chelsea and Manchester City.

"Since I was a kid it was a dream to play for Man United, and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career," Fernandes said.

"When you come to a new club you always want to score, and the first goal is special. It doesn't matter how the goal is scored, but important is the goal's worth. I'm happy with my start but from now I need to give more to be better."

His instant impact has allowed United to go unbeaten since his debut and they have given their Champions League qualification hopes a shot in the arm by moving up to fifth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.



However, the Premier League has been suspended until Apr 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has been responsible for an unprecedented shutdown of world sport.

