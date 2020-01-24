Manchester United fined for failing to control players

LONDON: Manchester United were handed a 20,000 pounds (US$26,288) fine on Friday for failing to control their players during last weekend's 2-0 Premier League defeat at leaders Liverpool.

The Football Association said United had accepted the standard penalty for such a breach of the rules.

The incident occurred in the 26th minute of the clash at Anfield last Sunday when United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson.

Roberto Firmino thought he had scored for Liverpool following a challenge on goalkeeper David de Gea by Virgil van Dijk but the goal was subsequently disallowed after a VAR review. De Gea was booked for his protests.

United had been charged by the FA with failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

