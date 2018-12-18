Manchester United free from Mourinho's 'chaotic control': Fans react to 'inevitable' sacking

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho's sacking as Manchester United's manager was inevitable, many fans and commentators said on Tuesday (Dec 18), as the club grapples with its worst start to a season in 28 years.

They played dull, defensive football, with the volatile Mourinho cutting an ever-angrier figure after each setback. Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool proved the final straw for United's owners.



On social media, sympathy for Mourinho was largely lacking following the Premier League club's announcement that it had parted ways with the Portuguese.

Former England football star and sports presenter Gary Lineker said that Mourinho's poor player transfer record made it "inevitable" that he would lose his job.

"Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month."

With @ManUtd 19 points behind @LFC after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best...and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players the split seemed inevitable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2018

Former England striker and former United player Michael Owen said: "Inevitable is the word I'd use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players."



Rio Ferdinand, who won the Premier League title with Manchester United in his first season at the club, said the time has come for fresh ideas at Old Trafford.

"Right now is the right time .. things aren’t improving and he has taken it as far as he can," said Ferdinand on Instagram.



"You can’t ignore what Jose has achieved as a manager previously but I feel the time has come for fresh ideas at #MUFC...!" he added.



"The club needs an injection of positivity & hopefully this decision will allow that to happen."



Mourinho's time at Manchester United was punctuated with several highly public spats in the boardroom and in the dressing room.



Slagging your players off in public makes no managerial sense. A recipe for the growth of contempt. Mourinho continued to deflect blame rather than accept some of the responsibility. United can remove the shackles of his chaotic control. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) December 18, 2018

Reports said his exit was in part triggered by the breakdown of his relationship with France midfielder Paul Pogba, who did not even make an appearance as a substitute for Sunday's match with Liverpool.

Pogba took to Instagram just moments after news of Mourinho's sacking broke, posting a picture of himself smiling and writing "caption this" next to it.



9.45am: Manchester United announce Jose Mourinho's departure.



10.31am: pic.twitter.com/TapSLyXmwA — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 18, 2018





While he showed promise when he first started out at Manchester United - winning the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League trophies in his first season - a tumultuous 2018/2019 season has left the club in danger of missing out on Champions League football.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho kisses the Europa League trophy after his side beat Ajax in Stockholm. (Photo: AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)

They are currently sixth on the Premier League table, and have already conceded more goals than in the entire season before.

Manchester United: Goals conceded in 38 games in the 2017/18 Premier League season -- 2⃣8⃣



Manchester United: Goals conceded in 17 games in the 2018/19 Premier League season -- 2⃣9⃣ pic.twitter.com/H3Ab36lvLr — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 18, 2018

176 - Manchester United won 176 Premier League points since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager; fewer than Manchester City (222), Tottenham Hotspur (202), Chelsea (200) and Liverpool (196). Departure. pic.twitter.com/WknQQE9bsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2018

For fans who gorged on success during the great Alex Ferguson's 26-year reign, Mourinho's performance was just not acceptable.

Mourinho’s gone. OMG it’s happened. We are free — Michael Poutney (@michaelpoutney) December 18, 2018

In fact take the seat he sat in. And burn it. #MUFC #MerryChristmas — Robbie Maguire 🇮🇪 🇾🇪 (@MaguireRobbie) December 18, 2018

Others were more forgiving. Twitter user Harold Moyo said: "Farewell Jose, you will always be the best coach after Sir Alex!"

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United.



Thank you Jose ! 😢🙌 #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/olHTNbqDfl — Manchester United 🔴 (@ManUnited_ENG_) December 18, 2018

Farewell Jose, you will always be the best coach after Sir Alex! #Mourinho #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DL8fbATY8I — Harold Moyo (@sirharryfresh) December 18, 2018

Liverpool fans' chants of “don’t sack Mourinho” must have made painful listening for the United board on Sunday.



So for the fourth time since Ferguson retired in 2013, the search is on for a new manager.



Whoever is chosen, United fans are hoping for better days ahead.

Said former United player Patrice Evra: "The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity."

