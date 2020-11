Manchester United posts 20per cent drop in quarterly revenue

Manchester United Plc reported nearly a 20per cent fall in first-quarter revenue late on Thursday, as it continued to lose out on ticket sales from fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus crisis.

REUTERS: Manchester United Plc reported nearly a 20per cent fall in first-quarter revenue late on Thursday, as it continued to lose out on ticket sales from fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company was expected to report results on Friday, but the statement, dated Nov. 13, was released a day in advance. Manchester United did not immediately respond for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club said loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 30.3 million pounds and revenue was 109 million pounds. (https://bit.ly/3eREc5C)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)