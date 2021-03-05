Manchester United quarterly revenue rises 2.6per cent

Manchester United Plc said its total revenue rose 2.6per cent in the last three months of 2020, helped by an increase in broadcasting revenue.

The club said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 172.8 million pounds (US$239.97 million) and profit was 63.9 million pounds.

(US$1 = 0.7201 pounds)

