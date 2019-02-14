Manchester United second quarter revenue rises, affirms year forecast

English Premier League soccer club Manchester United posted higher second-quarter revenue helped by a 38 percent surge in broadcasting income and stuck to its financial targets for the year.

REUTERS: English Premier League soccer club Manchester United posted higher second-quarter revenue helped by a 38 percent surge in broadcasting income and stuck to its financial targets for the year.

The club also said it had paid £19.6 million as compensation to former manager Jose Mourinho and some members of his coaching staff after the Portuguese coach was sacked in December.

Advertisement

Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at £208.6 million, compared with £177.4 million a year earlier, the club said on Thursday.

The 20-time English champions said they continue to expect revenue of £615-630 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £175-190 million for 2018-19.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)