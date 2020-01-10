Man United 'warrior' Maguire could be fit to face Norwich: Solskjaer

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said defender Harry Maguire could return for Saturday's (Jan 11) Premier League clash against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Maguire, who was signed by United for £80 million in the close season, picked up a hip problem in last Saturday's goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

British media had reported earlier this week the 26-year-old centre back could be on the sidelines for several weeks but Solskjaer said the England international has responded well to treatment.

"He's got a chance for tomorrow (to play against Norwich)," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.

"It was a minor thing I don't know where the reports are coming from – you might have got confused with Harry Kane.

"He's going to go through training today and see how he is for tomorrow.

"It's not a surprise. He is a warrior and he wants to play and if there's a minor problem he will put himself up to play."

Solskjaer has played down speculation linking club captain Ashley Young with a move to Serie A leaders Inter Milan this month and hinted the full back will be staying at Old Trafford.

"Ashley Young is our player and our captain," the United manager added. "We have to handle the speculation and if it is needed, me and Ash will have a discussion.

"We don't have too many players fit and ready and we need the ones we have. Ash has been very good for this club. Let's see where we are in February."

Solskjaer confirmed midfielder Jesse Lingard has been ruled out of Norwich's visit after playing with an illness against Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday.

United are heading into the weekend five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Norwich are at the bottom of the league table.