Manchester United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time

Manchester United Women will play at Old Trafford for the first time when they host West Ham United in the Women's Super League (WSL) next week, the club said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Manchester United Women will play at Old Trafford for the first time when they host West Ham United in the Women's Super League (WSL) next week, the club said on Tuesday.

Casey Stoney's side, who usually play their home games at Leigh Sports Village, are due to host West Ham on March 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team," Stoney said in a statement.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women's game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years."

Spurs Women also host local rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, instead of The Hive where they usually play home matches, on the same day.

A league record crowd of 38,262 watched the WSL's first north London derby in November 2019 at the stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)