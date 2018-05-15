Mancini named as new coach of Italy - federation

Italy have named Roberto Mancini as the new coach of their national team, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said in a statement on their website on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - Zenit Saint Petersburg vs RB Leipzig
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - Zenit Saint Petersburg vs RB Leipzig - Stadium St. Petersburg, Saint Petersburg, Russia - March 15, 2018 Zenit St. Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini before the match REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo/File Photo

The FIGC said Mancini would officially be presented at the team's headquarters in Florence on Tuesday. He replaces Gian Piero Ventura who was fired in November after they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Andrew Roche)

Source: Reuters

