Mancini named as new coach of Italy - federation

ROME: Italy have named Roberto Mancini as the new coach of their national team, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said in a statement on their website on Monday.

The FIGC said Mancini would officially be presented at the team's headquarters in Florence on Tuesday. He replaces Gian Piero Ventura who was fired in November after they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

