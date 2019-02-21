Mane's house burgled during Champions League match

Sport

Mane's house burgled during Champions League match

Senegal striker Sadio Mane had his house burgled while he was playing for Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Bayern Munich at Anfield on Tuesday, British media reported.

Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Liverpool v Bayern Munich
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Liverpool v Bayern Munich - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 19, 2019 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer in action with Liverpool's Sadio Mane Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Bookmark

LONDON: Senegal striker Sadio Mane had his house burgled while he was playing for Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Bayern Munich at Anfield on Tuesday, British media reported.

The BBC reported that watches, mobile phones and car keys were stolen.

Liverpool and German champions Bayern drew 0-0.

It was not the first time Mane's house had been targeted since he moved to Liverpool, with the 26-year-old also burgled during a home Champions League game against Slovenian side Maribor in November, 2017.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark