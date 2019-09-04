Mano Menezes replaces Scolari as Palmeiras coach

Palmeiras appointed former Brazil coach Mano Menezes to lead the club on Tuesday, a day after parting ways with another former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Scolari was fired after a run of just three wins in 14 games that reached a crisis point with a 3-0 defeat by title rivals Flamengo on Sunday and their elimination by Gremio in the Copa Libertadores last week.

Menezes, who left Cruzeiro a month ago, had previously coached Palmeiras’ arch rivals Corinthians, as well as Flamengo, Gremio and Shandong Luneng of China.

He was Brazil coach between 2010 and 2012.

Menezes, 57, signed a contract until the end of 2021 and is expected to make his first appearance in the dugout in Saturday’s league game away to Goias.

The reigning Brazilian champions, Palmeiras are currently fifth in the Serie A, six points behind leaders Flamengo but with a game in hand.

