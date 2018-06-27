Maradona appears to need assistance after Argentina win - video

ST PETERSBURG: Argentina great Diego Maradona appeared to need assistance to walk after he watched his national team beat Nigeria at the World Cup on Tuesday, according to a video clip posted on Twitter.

A man was seen helping Maradona stay on his feet as he was led away from his seat overlooking the pitch and into an adjacent room in the video posted by Fernando Schwartz, a well-known sports journalist in Mexico.

Advertisement

Argentina scored late in the game to beat Nigeria 2-1 and qualify in dramatic fashion for the last 16 of the tournament.

(Writing by William Schomberg)