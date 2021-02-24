Football: Argentina calls medical board to rule on Maradona's death

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's public prosecutor's office will convene a medical board on Mar 8 to decide whether or not late football legend Diego Maradona was given proper treatment before his death, legal sources said on Tuesday (Feb 23).

Maradona died of a heart attack on Nov 25 last year, weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Investigators are trying to determine whether or not there was negligence in Maradona's healthcare before he died.

Nine experts will be called on Mar 8, including the medical examiners that took part in Maradona's autopsy.

The public prosecutor in San Isidro, a suburb of the capital Buenos Aires, has also called two more witnesses to appear before investigators on Thursday: A nursing coordinator and the doctor tasked with coordinating Maradona's home care during the days before he died.

Five other people, including neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, are already under investigation in the involuntary manslaughter probe.

The latest two people included in the investigation were members of a WhatsApp chat group discussing Maradona's care, local media reported.

Two of Maradona's daughters - Gianinna, 31, and Jana, 24 - will also appear before prosecutors on Thursday.

They have accused Luque of responsibility in Maradona's deteriorating health.

A first autopsy conducted the day Maradona died found he had suffered from liquid on the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles that makes it harder to pump blood. His heart was twice the normal size.

Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines - he inspired the South American country to only its second World Cup triumph in 1986.

An attacking midfielder who spent two years with Spanish giants Barcelona, he is also loved in Naples where he helped Napoli win the only two Serie A titles in the club's history.

He was coach of Argentine top flight outfit Gimnasia y Esgrima when he died.

He had celebrated his 60th birthday on Oct 30 at the club, but looked in poor physical health and seemed to have trouble speaking.

Sources close to Maradona said he suffered from depression during eight months of COVID-19 restrictions that confined him to home as he was considered a high-risk person.

Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders when he died.

He had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his life.