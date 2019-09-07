Markle expected among A-list attendees at US Open final - reports

Tennis royalty will meet British royalty at the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday, with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife to Prince Harry, attending in support of good friend Serena Williams, according to media reports.

Williams, who was one of the celebrity attendees at Markle's star-studded royal wedding last year, is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in the final at Flushing Meadows against Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Markle boarded a commercial flight to New York on Friday, according to The Times, after watching Williams defeat Ukrainian fifth-seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-final.

Markle attended the Wimbledon final in July where seven-times champion Williams lost to Simona Halep.

Tournament organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, a day ahead of the highly anticipated match, where the stands are likely to be packed with A-list stars.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Toby Davis)

