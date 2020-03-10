Marler cited for groin grab on Wales skipper

England prop Joe Marler has been cited for his groin grab on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during his side's Six Nations win at Twickenham on Saturday.

A Six Nations statement said the 29-year-old Marler had infringed Law 9.27 which includes "grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals" of an opponent.

Marler's team mate Courtney Lawes has also been cited for a dangerous tackle on Wyn Jones.

Both players will appear before a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday.

The incident involving Marler has received widespread coverage with former England coach Clive Woodward claiming it has brought "embarrassment" on the team.

"You can be a great player, a character and different but don't go around being a distraction and embarrassment to the team, shirt and country," Woodward, who coached England to World Cup glory in 2003, wrote in his Daily Mail column.

England won 33-30 despite having Manu Tuilagi red-carded late on for a dangerous tackle.

The victory took them to 13 points from four games, level at the top of the table with France.

Their final game against Italy in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)