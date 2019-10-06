Marquez seals his sixth MotoGP title in Thailand

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Honda's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP title with four races to spare after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

REUTERS: Honda's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP title with four races to spare after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard had to score two points more than Italian Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth at Buriram's Chang International Circuit, to wrap up his fourth championship in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The title was the eighth of 26-year-old Marquez's grand prix career. He was 125cc (now Moto3) world champion in 2010 and Moto2 winner in 2012.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)