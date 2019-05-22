Marseille coach Garcia to leave at end of season

Olympique de Marseille coach Rudi Garcia said on Wednesday that he will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season.

Frenchman Garcia, who guided Marseille to the Europa League final last season, has struggled to deliver results this term, with the team failing to qualify for the Champions League and currently sixth in the Ligue 1 standings.

"I have decided to leave. I proposed this solution to my president (Jacques-Henri Eyraud), who accepted it," Garcia told a news conference ahead of Marseille's final game of the season against Montpellier on Friday.

