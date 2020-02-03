Marseille fail to end Bordeaux jinx with goalless draw

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Olympique de Marseille were held to a goalless draw at Girondins de Bordeaux, damaging their fading Ligue 1 title hopes and continuing a 42-year winless away streak against Sunday's opponents.

Second-placed OM, who have not won an away game against Bordeaux since Oct. 1, 1977, have 43 points from 22 matches and trail leaders Paris St Germain by 12 points.

PSG demolished nine-man Montpellier 5-0 on Saturday to take another big step towards retaining their title.

Bordeaux, 10th on 30 points, had the best chance in an otherwise dull encounter when Steve Mandanda parried away Pablo's header with a superb save.

Olympique Lyonnais suffered their first defeat in 2020 as they lost 2-1 at Nice with both teams being reduced to 10 men.

Kasper Dolberg netted a double either side of Olympique Lyonnais striker Karl Toko-Ekambi's equaliser as OL slipped down to sixth on 32 points.

Elsewhere, St Etienne slumped to their 10th defeat of the season when they lost 3-1 at Metz.

