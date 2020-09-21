Marseille score late goal to salvage draw at home to Lille

REUTERS: Olympique de Marseille needed a late goal from substitute Valere Germain, an excellent performance from goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and some help from the woodwork to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The visitors dominated the first half and finally went ahead two minutes after the restart when Luiz Araujo collected a pass from Jonathan Bamba, cut inside his marker and slotted a low shot into the far corner.

Mandanda then made key saves from Araujo and Jonathan David while Burak Yilmaz and Araujo also hit the woodwork in a spell of intense Lille pressure.

But Lille sat back in the closing minutes and paid the price when Germain equalised from a corner with five minutes remaining.

Lille, fifth in the standings, remained unbeaten after four games with eight points while Marseille are one point behind in seventh.

