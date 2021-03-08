Marseille shocked by fourth-tier amateurs Canet Roussillon in French Cup

REUTERS: Olympique de Marseille crashed out of the French Cup to semi-professional fourth-tier side Canet Roussillon as the minnows stunned the Ligue 1 side with a 2-1 victory in the last-32 on Sunday.

Stand-in Marseille coach Nasser Larguet named a strong side but Jeremy Posteraro opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the hosts, before Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik restored parity seven minutes before the interval.

However, Yohan Bai scored the winner in the 71st minute, and the final whistle was greeted with wild celebrations.

The surprise cup exit is not what new coach Jorge Sampaoli would have wanted before he takes over this week. The Argentine is in France but is completing a seven-day period of self-isolation after coming into the country from Brazil.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)