Marseille to play behind closed doors after firecracker incident

PARIS: Olympique de Marseille will play behind closed doors until officials have finished investigations into a firecracker that was thrown onto the pitch during their last Ligue 1 game, the French League said on Monday.

The firecracker interrupted play for 38 minutes during the Provence side's 2-1 defeat at home by Lille on Friday.

It hit the pitch early in the second half, and appeared to explode close to Marseille players Kevin Strootman and Jordan Amavi.

Marseille are eighth in the standings with 31 points from 21 games.

Their next home game is scheduled for Feb. 5 against Girondins de Bordeaux.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

