Martial extends Manchester United deal to 2024

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has signed a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

REUTERS: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has signed a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

France international Martial has made 162 appearances in all competitions for United and scored 46 goals since joining them from French Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015.

Advertisement

United have the option to extend the deal by a further year.

"I'm loving my time at this club," Martial said in a statement.

"From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support."

Martial has scored eight goals in 18 league matches this season and interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed the player to continue his good form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with," Solskjaer said.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain. When coupled with his exceptional talent, that makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)