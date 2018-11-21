Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane part ways with Ireland national team

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane part ways with Ireland national team

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane have resigned after a series of poor results in which the national side won only one of their last eleven games, the country's Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The management duo have been in charge of Ireland for five years but have endured a difficult 2018 with the team being relegated from the UEFA Nations League B without winning a game.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

