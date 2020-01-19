Martinelli on target for Arsenal in draw with Sheffield United

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Arsenal's Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli seized his chance to shine with a goal on Saturday, but Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw at The Emirates with a strike from John Fleck.

The 18-year-old Martinelli, starting in place of suspended frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, struck from close range late in the first half after a whipped-in cross from Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal had a good shout for a penalty when Nicolas Pepe went down in the second half but VAR ruled in favour of the visitors, who then made the most of the let-off.

Fleck earned them a point late on when he beat Bernd Leno from close range, and the visitors ended strongly.

Sheffield United are seventh on 33 points from 23 games, while Arsenal remain in mid-table with 29 points.

