Martinez plays down Hazard injury scare ahead of World Cup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Coach Roberto Martinez says there is "nothing to worry about" regarding playmaker Eden Hazard's fitness after the Belgium skipper limped out of their final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica.

REUTERS: Coach Roberto Martinez says there is "nothing to worry about" regarding playmaker Eden Hazard's fitness after the Belgium skipper limped out of their final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Hazard was substituted with a dead leg in the 70th minute of Belgium's 4-1 win in Brussels on Monday but Martinez expects the player to be fit for the start of their campaign in Russia.

Advertisement

"Eden is okay, he had a little trouble, but it's nothing to worry about," the manager told reporters. "I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic.

"At the end, he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg."

Belgium are heading into the tournament on a 19-match unbeaten run and will face Panama in their Group G opener on Monday. Tunisia and England are the other teams in the pool.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Advertisement