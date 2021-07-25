Masks at medal ceremonies 'a must to have': IOC spokesman

TOKYO: There is no relaxation on mask-wearing rules, International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams told reporters covering the Tokyo Olympics at a news conference on Sunday (Jul 25).

"It's not a nice to have. It's a must to have," said Adams, responding to a question about several athletes at the swimming competition removing their masks during medal ceremonies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Olympic teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan paraded mostly maskless through the National Stadium at Friday's opening ceremony, marking an awkward contrast with other national teams who covered their faces in line with COVID-19 protocols.

