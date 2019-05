REUTERS: Italian Fausto Masnada won the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 238-kilometre ride from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo on Thursday.

UAE Team Emirates rider Valerio Conti finished second to take the overall leader's pink jersey from Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who was involved in a crash in the opening hour of the stage.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)