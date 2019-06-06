Mastercard cancels ad campaign for Brazil football star Neymar after rape accusation: Report

SAO PAULO: Mastercard has cancelled an advertising campaign featuring Brazilian soccer star Neymar, after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel, newspaper O Estado de S Paulo reported on its website on Thursday (Jun 6).

Mastercard said in a statement it was suspending its use of Neymar in advertising until the situation is "cleared up," according to the report.

Neymar denies the allegation of rape and has claimed the woman was trying to extort him. The woman appeared on Brazilian TV on Wednesday and said the athlete did rape her.

A police report seen by Reuters over the weekend showed that a woman had accused Neymar, 27, of raping her at a Paris hotel last month. Sao Paulo police are investigating the accusation.

Following media reports on the matter, Neymar posted a long video on Instagram, in which he denied the accusations, claimed he was a victim of extortion, and shared WhatsApp messages he had exchanged with the alleged victim, including racy photos he had received.

That led police in Rio de Janeiro to open an investigation into whether Neymar had committed a crime by posting those intimate pictures online.

Neither a spokeswoman for Neymar nor Mastercard immediately responded to requests for comment.

