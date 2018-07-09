Masterful Rohit leads India to series win over England

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRISTOL, England: Rohit Sharma's superb unbeaten century led India to a seven-wicket win over England in a run-filled third and final Twenty20 international on Sunday to earn the touring side a 2-1 victory in the series.

Rohit struck five sixes and 11 fours off 56 balls as India chased down their target of 199 with eight balls to spare to finish on 201-3.

England made a flying start after being put in to bat, Jason Roy (67) and Jos Buttler (34) sharing an opening stand of 94 in under eight overs,

Roy smashed seven sixes and four fours before Alex Hales (30) and Jonny Bairstow (25) chipped in with useful contributions to lift the hosts to an imposing total of 198-9.

Unfortunately for England, the Indian batsmen also enjoyed the bright sunshine and short boundaries in Bristol.

Lokesh Rahul (19) was brilliantly caught by Chris Jordan running back from mid-on and the all-rounder took another outstanding catch to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli off his own bowling for 43.

But Rohit continued to flay the ball all around the ground with a mixture of raw power and sweet timing, finishing on 100 not out before leaving the field to a standing ovation.

The sides start a three-game one-day international series on Thursday before playing five tests.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)