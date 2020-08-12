Masters to proceed without spectators in November

Sport

Masters to proceed without spectators in November

The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in one of the sport's four majors, will be held without spectators in November because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Ridley attends the ceremonial
FILE PHOTO: Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, attends the ceremonial start on the first day of play at the 2019 Master golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bookmark

REUTERS: The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in one of the sport's four majors, will be held without spectators in November because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement the potential risks of welcoming spectators for the Nov. 12-15 tournament were too significant to overcome.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark