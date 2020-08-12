Masters to proceed without spectators in November

The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in one of the sport's four majors, will be held without spectators in November because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement the potential risks of welcoming spectators for the Nov. 12-15 tournament were too significant to overcome.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gareth Jones)