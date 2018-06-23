Mauresmo becomes first woman to lead France's Davis Cup team

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo will become the first woman to lead France's team at the Davis Cup over the next two years, the country's tennis federation said on Saturday.

Mauresmo will replace former French champion Yannick Noah as captain at the all-male tournament, the federation said on Twitter.

Mauresmo, 38, has won Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She has also coached several top players, including former number one Andy Murray.

Her counterpart for the Fed Cup, the women's equivalent of the Davis Cup, will be Julien Benneteau, who also replaces Noah.

France won the Davis Cup title in 2017 for the first time in 16 years.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

