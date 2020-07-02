Mavididi joins Montpellier from Juventus - Ligue 1 club

English forward Stephy Mavididi has joined Montpellier from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 29, 2020 Dijon's Stephy Mavididi in action with Paris St Germain's Julian Draxler REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The 22-year-old was loaned to Ligue 1 club Dijon for the 2019-20 season and scored eight goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

Mavididi, who started his professional career at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2018, becomes Montpellier's first English player.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

