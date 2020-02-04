Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of South Africa

Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October.

SYDNEY: Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October.

The explosive all-rounder was not picked for the January series in India but returns for the three one-dayers and three Twenty20s in South Africa on the back of 389 runs at 43.22 in the domestic Big Bash series.

"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game."

There was no place for the leading run scorer in the Big Bash, however, with Marcus Stoinis's 612 runs at 55.63 and Player of the tournament honours not enough to end his six-month exile from international cricket.

Pace bowler Sean Abbott was included in the Twenty20 squad after being forced to withdraw from the party for the India series, which Australia lost 2-1, because of injury.

Batsman Marnus Labuschagne retains his place in the one-day squad after scoring 54 and 46 in his first two ODI innings on the tour of India, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon was left out.

Australia start the tour of South Africa on Feb. 21 with the first Twenty20 in Johannesburg before the one-day series starts in Paarl on Feb. 29 and concludes with further matches in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom in early March.

Opener Aaron Finch will continue to captain both limited overs sides with Steve Smith and David Warner among the senior players firmly entrenched in the side.

The seventh edition of the Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15 with the hosts looking to win the only major global prize that has eluded them.

ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, Editing by Peter Rutherford)