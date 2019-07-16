May hosts victorious England cricket team

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

British Prime Minister Theresa May hosted the World Cup-winning England cricket team in the garden of her Downing Street residence on Monday, after a "brilliant performance" that her spokesman said would live forever in the country's sporting history.

England ended their 44-year wait for a first 50-overs world title by beating New Zealand in a thrilling final Super Over on Sunday.

May, a keen cricket fan, was at the match and following the win posted a clip on Twitter of herself dancing.

The British leader, who is due to stand down next week, greeted the players in front of her official residence and posed for pictures with the team and the trophy before the drinks reception began.

"Yesterday was a brilliant performance by a brilliant team. They showed flair, courage and an absolute determination to become world champions. The achievement delivered in such a thrilling style on home soil will live forever in our sporting history," May's spokesman said.

Since being unceremoniously dumped out of the 2015 edition of the marquee tournament in Australia, the England side have reinvented themselves as one-day cricket specialists and headed into the World Cup as overwhelming favourites.

The match, which England won on boundary count, was watched by more than 8 million people in Britain.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra)