Mayer and Warner scrap for heptathlon gold over 1,000 metres

BIRMINGHAM, England: Frenchman Kevin Mayer and Canadian Damian Warner face a race to the finish for gold in the final event of a thrilling heptathlon competition at the world indoor championships on Saturday.

With the 1,000 metres event remaining in the evening session, just 34 points separate leader Mayer from his rival.

That translates to about three seconds over the distance, with Warner projected to win by one point from Mayer if both replicate their personal bests.

Such a nail-biting finish did not look possible going into the pole vault, the final event of the morning session which Mayer was expected to dominate.

While the 26-year-old Frenchman failed to repeat his personal best of 5.60, eventually going out at 5.10 after clearing 5.00 at the first attempt, Warner beat his previous best mark by 30 centimetres to register 4.90.

That left Warner on 5,437 points, trailing Mayer on 5,471, with Germany's Kai Kazmirek in bronze position on 5,388.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayer went into the event as clear favourite but has insisted throughout this competition that the key to winning is enjoying the competition, not dwelling on the pressure.

That was at its most intense in the 60m hurdles early on Saturday when Mayer lined up alongside accomplished sprinter Warner. Predictably, the 28-year-old Canadian won easily.

Alongside him, the strain on Mayer's face was clear, but he stayed in Warner's slipstream to record a creditable 7.83.

The fact that Warner made mistakes by hitting the first two hurdles cost him the overall lead going into the pole vault.

On the first day, Mayer recorded personal bests in the 60m and long jump, which is his weakest event, to offset a moderate high jump. That gave him a 45-point overnight lead.

The result will go some way to settling the argument about who is the true heir to American Ashton Eaton, the multi-discipline competitor who denied Mayer decathlon gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as he retained his London crown.

Mayer won the world title in London last year, but this time Warner has simply refused to let his opponent get away.

Now Mayer will have to do the same if he is to deny Warner in what could be an epic finale.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)