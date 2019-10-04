Football: Mbappe 'needs more treatment', to miss Angers game

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's top-of-the-table clash with Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday (Oct 5).

The 20-year-old returned after a month-long absence with substitute appearances against Bordeaux last weekend and at Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

"Kylian will not be able to play tomorrow," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

"He is not injured again, it isn't a relapse. But the scar and the nerve are too close and we have to treat.

"We have to give him more treatment, it's a problem when he plays. We have to treat that and we need time."

Mbappe, who was the Ligue 1 top-scorer last season with 33 goals, has netted twice in all competitions so far this term.

Reigning French champions PSG sit two points clear of surprise challengers Angers at the top of the table after eight matches of the campaign.

But they have struggled with injuries, and Edinson Cavani is also still sidelined.

Tuchel will hope to have Mbappe back after the international break for trips to Nice and Club Brugge, in the Champions League, although he could miss France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland on October 11 and Turkey three days later.