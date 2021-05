MANCHESTER, England: Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will be on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Mbappe missed PSG's weekend win over Lens in Ligue 1 due to a calf injury and coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to start with Mauro Icardi alongside Neymar in attack.

City lead 2-1 from the first leg in Paris.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)