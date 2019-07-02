McBean named Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo Games

Former Olympic rowing champion Marnie McBean has been named Canada's chef de mission for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Former Canadian Olympic rower McBean is awarded the Order of Canada by Governor General Johnston at
FILE PHOTO: Former Canadian Olympic rower Marnie McBean (L) is awarded the rank of Officer in the Order of Canada by Governor General David Johnston during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Toronto native captured three gold medals in her two Olympic appearances to become one of just two Canadians to be a triple gold medalist at the Summer Games.

Since retiring from competition in 2000 due to a back injury, McBean has been an active athlete mentor and advocate.

Recently she has worked with the Canadian Olympic Committee as a specialist in preparing athletes emotionally and psychologically to give their best performance possible at the Olympic Games.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

