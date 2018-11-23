McCarthy to return as Ireland manager - RTE

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mick McCarthy is set to return as manager of Ireland's national soccer team, national broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.

DUBLIN: Mick McCarthy is set to return as manager of Ireland's national soccer team, national broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.

McCarthy led the side from 1996-2002, taking them to the World Cup last 16 in his final year, although the build-up to the tournament was marred by a public row with team captain Roy Keane in Saipan. McCarthy resigned in November, 2002.

Advertisement

RTE reported that the 59-year-old will arrive in Dublin this weekend to negotiate a contract to take over from Martin O'Neill, who left the role on Wednesday.

McCarthy has been without a club since he resigned as manager of English Championship side Ipswich Town in April after six years in charge.

He started his managerial career with Millwall and also led Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers after leaving the Ireland job.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement