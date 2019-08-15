McCullum named Kolkata Knight Riders coach in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum as their new head coach, the Indian Premier League franchise (IPL) said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum as their new head coach, the Indian Premier League franchise (IPL) said on Thursday.

McCullum, 37, played for the two-time IPL champions in two separate stints and also represented Trinbago Knight Riders, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise that is owned by the same parent company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCullum replaces South African Jacques Kallis, who parted ways with the Kolkata franchise last week after three seasons.

"It's a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Knight Rider franchises in IPL & CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket," McCullum said in a statement.

In the IPL, the former opening batsman McCullum is best remembered for his blistering knock of 158 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the inaugural season in 2008.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Advertisement