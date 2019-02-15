McIlroy tells troubled Garcia to find 'sanctuary' on course

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Rory McIlroy has advised Sergio Garcia to find "sanctuary" on the golf course rather than let his emotions get the better of him following his outburst and subsequent disqualification at the Saudi International earlier this month.

Garcia was disqualified in the third round after intentionally damaging the greens at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and the Spaniard apologised this week saying he had not channelled his emotions correctly.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, it's not acceptable," McIlroy told reporters at the Genesis Open when it was put to him that Garcia's Spanish temperament may have been responsible for his tantrum.

"And if you've got stuff bothering you, let the course be your sanctuary. I've had to deal with that in the past."

Only half the field made it to the tee at the weather-hit Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Thursday, with American Jordan Spieth and South Korean Sung Kang sharing the lead.

