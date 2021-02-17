McIlroy voted chairman of PGA Tour's player council

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was elected chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2021, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

NEW YORK: Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was elected chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2021, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Northern Irishman beat American Kevin Streelman and Scotland's Russell Knox to claim the chairmanship.

Once he completes that tenure, he will take over as player-director on the tour's policy board in 2022 for a three-year term. He will succeed three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy, the first player from outside the United States to serve on the policy board, succeeds American Charley Hoffman as chairman of the PAC, a 16-member group that serves as a line of communication with the tour's board of directors and commissioner.

McIlroy, who owns 18 PGA Tour titles, is expected to compete in this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

