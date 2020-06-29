McLaren arranges US$185 million financing facility with Bahraini bank

British supercar manufacturer McLaren Group, which includes the Formula One team, has arranged a 150 million pound (US$185.2 million) financing facility with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) , the Gulf bank said on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the company hard, with sales plunging during a factory shutdown. It announced 1,200 redundancies in May. [nL4N2D82MZ

"Final documentation has been signed and all the necessary approvals have been granted in relation to a ... 150 million (pound) financing facility," NBB said in a bourse statement.

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group, with a 56per cent stake.

Mumtalakat also holds a 44.06per cent stake in NBB while the government of Bahrain holds a 10.85per cent stake, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

