McLaren sign short-term partnership with Coca-Cola

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

McLaren have signed a partnership with Coca-Cola until the end of the season that will see the soft drinks company's brand appear on a Formula One car for the first time, the team announced on Thursday.

REUTERS: McLaren have signed a partnership with Coca-Cola until the end of the season that will see the soft drinks company's brand appear on a Formula One car for the first time, the team announced on Thursday.

McLaren added that Coke's sub-brands Dasani Sparkling and SmartWater would also feature on their two cars in the three remaining Grand Prix races in the U.S., Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The team did not disclose financial details of the deal.

"Coca-Cola has a rich history of sponsorship and a record of innovative activations and we're honoured the company has chosen to partner with McLaren to explore opportunities in Formula One," McLaren Racing Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown said.

"Formula One is changing, as are we as a team, and we're looking forward to introducing Coca-Cola to the potential that our team and fantastic, global sport represents."

Coca-Cola said the decision to collaborate with McLaren was aimed at furthering its connection with young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. Grand Prix takes place in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)