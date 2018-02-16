McLeish confirmed as new Scotland manager

LONDON: Alex McLeish has been appointed as the new manager of Scotland, the Scottish Football Association said on Friday (Feb 16).

McLeish's return for a second spell as Scotland boss ends the SFA's four-month search for a successor to Gordon Strachan, his former Aberdeen and Scotland team-mate.

The 59-year-old McLeish won seven of 10 games in charge during his previous spell in 2007, including a famous 1-0 win away to France, as Scotland narrowly missed out to Italy for Euro 2008 qualification.

Scotland's wait to reach a major tournament has stretched to 20 years in the decade since.

McLeish's first games in charge will come in friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary next month.

Costa Rica will visit Hampden Park on Mar 23 and four days later Scotland will travel to Hungary.

"It is a tremendous honour to be named Scotland national team head coach," said McLeish in an SFA statement.

SFA president Alan McRae added: "Alex McLeish is a true Scotland legend and a natural leader who has enjoyed success at club level in Scotland and England and at international level.

"It is a rarity to be in a position to appoint someone who has experience of successfully managing their country and we are delighted to reach an agreement with Alex."