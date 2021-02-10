McTominay goal sends Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the seventh season in succession as substitute Scott McTominay's goal in extra time sealed a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Tuesday.

Both sides lacked spark in a dire fifth-round clash with precious few chances in normal time at Old Trafford.

But McTominay finally relieved the tedium with a sharp low shot from Marcus Rashford's clever set-up in the 97th minute.

United badly missed the creative flair of Bruno Fernandes, who came off the bench in the 73rd minute, although they did create the only real chances in normal time with Lukasz Fabianski making good saves from Victor Lindelof and Rashford.

West Ham created next to nothing although Craig Dawson failed to connect with a header in front of goal in the last seconds of normal time.

