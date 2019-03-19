Mediacorp first in Southeast Asia to secure broadcast rights for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has become the first media company in Southeast Asia to secure broadcast rights to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, it said in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 19).

The broadcaster obtained sole rights in Singapore to broadcast the Olympic Games from Dentsu Inc, which had been awarded exclusive broadcast rights for the Olympic Games in 22 territories in Asia by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Advertisement

Tokyo 2020, featuring 33 different sports in 339 events, is scheduled to take place from Jul 24 to Aug 9, 2020. Beijing 2022 - scheduled to take place from Feb 4 to 20, 2022 - will feature seven new events for a total of 109 events.

By blazing the trail for Olympic Games coverage, Mediacorp said it will become the “stadium” for audiences in Singapore, adding that it will deliver multi-platform coverage live, delayed and via catch up, on television, digitally, over radio, on outdoor displays and on social media.

“The Olympic Games is a global event that inspires people the world over and unites nations like no other,” Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said.

“We’re excited about bringing the greatest sporting moments and the most compelling stories of human ambition and sacrifice synonymous with the Olympic Games to Singaporeans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We especially look forward to shining the spotlight on Team Singapore and rallying Singaporeans behind their amazing endeavours.”

Mediacorp’s Chief Customer Officer Irene Lim, who worked on closing the rights agreement with Dentsu, said: “Our agreement with Dentsu and IOC is a win for sports fans and indeed, everyone in Singapore.

“Singaporeans will be able to experience the Olympic Games on Mediacorp’s broad range of platforms, anywhere, anytime.”

She added: “We will also work with partners to make the Olympic Games as widely available as possible on more platforms.”

Mediacorp has also clinched the broadcast rights to the next two upcoming Youth Olympic Games: The 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne, which will be held from Jan 9 to 22 2020, and the 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.