Mediacorp to broadcast Tokyo Olympic Games

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will bring the action of the Tokyo Olympics to Singapore, offering viewers broad-ranging live and on-demand coverage of the Games across multiple platforms over the 17-day event.

This includes coverage of blue-ribbon events such as athletics, badminton, football, swimming and table tennis, as well as both opening and closing ceremonies on Jul 23 and Aug 8 respectively.

Singapore will be represented in several events, including swimming, diving, table tennis and fencing.

Live coverage will be shown across multiple platforms, including 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH where there will also be a special curated channel focusing on Team Singapore events.

All 14 channels will be available for free on the meWATCH website or via the app.

Mediacorp’s Channel 5 will also air more than 200 hours of coverage throughout the duration of the Games. Breaking updates will also be available across the company’s news bulletins, radio stations and digital portals. This includes CNA, TODAY, 8world, Berita Mediacorp and Seithi Mediacorp.

Highlights and select news will be uploaded on the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel as well.

Singtel customers will be able to enjoy all 14 Mediacorp Olympic channels for free on Singtel TV, Singtel TV Go as well as on the CAST mobile application.

“We are delighted to work with Singtel to bring live coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to more viewers in Singapore,” said Ms Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer.

“As the national media network, we hope to bring our communities together in this global showcase of athletic achievement.

"Through Mediacorp’s extensive coverage, audiences can look forward to catching the Olympic Games, live and on demand from the comfort and safety of their homes.”