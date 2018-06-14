Mediaset drops out of tender to buy Serie A TV rights - source

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has dropped out of a tender to buy Serie A football matches TV rights after submitting a lower offer than rival Sky, a source inside the championship league said on Wednesday.

The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan
The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Bids for the rights to air the 2018-2021 seasons were due by 0900 GMT on Wednesday and the Serie A is expected to assign them by the end of the day.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Luca Trogni)

Source: Reuters

