Mediaset drops out of tender to buy Serie A TV rights - source

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has dropped out of a tender to buy Serie A football matches TV rights after submitting a lower offer than rival Sky, a source inside the championship league said on Wednesday.

MILAN: Italian broadcaster Mediaset has dropped out of a tender to buy Serie A football matches TV rights after submitting a lower offer than rival Sky, a source inside the championship league said on Wednesday.

Bids for the rights to air the 2018-2021 seasons were due by 0900 GMT on Wednesday and the Serie A is expected to assign them by the end of the day.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Luca Trogni)